Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC 29803
803-641-4401

George W. Counts

George W. Counts Obituary
George W. Counts
Aiken - GEORGE W. COUNTS, 91, beloved husband of Betty Beatty Counts, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A native of Newberry, SC, George was a son of the late Maebelle Hawkins Counts and Henry Olin Counts, Sr. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in World War II. He lived in Aiken since 1952 and was a Metrologist at the Savannah River Site for 47 years, where he retired from DuPont and Westinghouse. George was a devoted member of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Betty, include a son, James Randall Counts (Cherry), Greenville, SC; three granddaughters, Amy E. Counts, Lexington, SC, Nicole C. Keeter, Ft. Mill, SC, Star Counts, Wagener, SC; five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, George Michael Counts and a brother, Henry Olin Counts, Jr.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, March 14th beginning at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of the Holy Apostles at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 o'clock with The Rev. Grant B. Wiseman officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the church.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at
www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2020
