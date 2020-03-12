|
|
George W. Counts
Aiken - GEORGE W. COUNTS, 91, beloved husband of Betty Beatty Counts, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
A native of Newberry, SC, George was a son of the late Maebelle Hawkins Counts and Henry Olin Counts, Sr. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in World War II. He lived in Aiken since 1952 and was a Metrologist at the Savannah River Site for 47 years, where he retired from DuPont and Westinghouse. George was a devoted member of St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Betty, include a son, James Randall Counts (Cherry), Greenville, SC; three granddaughters, Amy E. Counts, Lexington, SC, Nicole C. Keeter, Ft. Mill, SC, Star Counts, Wagener, SC; five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, George Michael Counts and a brother, Henry Olin Counts, Jr.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon, March 14th beginning at 2 o'clock in the Chapel of the Holy Apostles at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. The funeral service will follow at 3 o'clock with The Rev. Grant B. Wiseman officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the church.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2020