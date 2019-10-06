George W. Wise, Sr.
Aiken - GEORGE W. WISE, SR., 91, beloved husband of Sallie Rankin Wise, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
A native of Lyons, GA, George was a son of the late Pete and Lola Tappan Wise. He lived in Aiken since the 1960's and formerly trained and cared for harness horses at the old Aiken Mile Track. He retired from Houndslake Country Club. He was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church.
Survivors, in addition to his wife Sallie, include his son, George Wise, Jr., Aiken, Pat Sheahan, Germansville, PA; grandson, Jason Sheahan; sisters, Ruby DeBoyd and Elizabeth Tharp, both of Callahan, FL; sister-in-law, Pauline Woodward, Aiken. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Charles Sheahan; three sisters, Atha Phillips, Juanita Gude and Katherine O'Hern.
A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon, October 12th at 2 o'clock at Solid Rock Baptist Church. Private burial will be in Aiken Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the (lung.org).
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 6 to Oct. 16, 2019