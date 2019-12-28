|
George William Beck
AIKEN - George William Beck, born December 26, 1925, went to be with his Lord and Savior on his 94th birthday December 26, 2019.
"Bud", as he was affectionately known, was a WWII veteran serving in the US Navy & US Army. He was a life-long resident of Aiken County and a member of Good Hope Baptist Church. He enjoyed taking care of his land & property and spent his life preaching the Gospel of Salvation through the blood of Jesus Christ- from the streets of downtown Aiken, to supporting missionaries around the world.
Mr. Beck was preceded in death by his parents Lee & Emma Beck; a sister, Ada Beck; a brother, Tillman Beck; and a sister-in-law, Cecelia Beck.
Survivors include nieces & nephews (great-nieces and nephews): Marty Beck; Richard Beck; Verna Genier (Veronica & Clay); Vickie Luarca (David Jr., Daniel, Cecelia, Lourdes, Victoria, Carolina & William); and Vera Steeger (Rebecca & Emma); as well as numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.
The service will be officiated by Daniel Beck Luarca. The pallbearers will be Marty Beck, Richard Beck, David Luarca Jr., Daniel Luarca, William Luarca, Gary Galloway & Clemson Ennis.
The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 2118 Silver Bluff Rd, Aiken, SC 29803, with a funeral service beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the same location. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020