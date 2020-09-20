1/
Georgetta R. Bouknight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgetta Bouknight
AIKEN - Mrs. Georgetta Richardson Bouknight, age 76, of 830 Laurens St. NW, entered into eternal rest Friday, September 18, 2020 at Pruitt health-Aiken. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Survivors include two daughters, Janice Bouknight and Teresa Bouknight; a brother, Lonnie Richardson, Sr. Friends may call Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved