Georgetta Bouknight

AIKEN - Mrs. Georgetta Richardson Bouknight, age 76, of 830 Laurens St. NW, entered into eternal rest Friday, September 18, 2020 at Pruitt health-Aiken. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Survivors include two daughters, Janice Bouknight and Teresa Bouknight; a brother, Lonnie Richardson, Sr. Friends may call Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @803-649-6123.



