Georgetta Richardson Bouknight

AIKEN - Mrs. Georgetta Richardson Bouknight, age 76, widow of Dea. George Bouknight, II, of 46 Bouknight Rd., entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 19, 2020 at PruittHealth-Aiken. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, with Rev. Phinice Young, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Bouknight will lie in state at the church from 11 AM until the hour of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and her daughter, Elaine Carter, while leaving to cherish many memories; two daughters, Janice M. Bouknight and Teresa A. Hallingquest (Arnez); a brother, Lonnie Richardson, Sr.; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, a mask is required. Friends may call Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 on Wednesday from 4-7 PM.



