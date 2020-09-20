1/1
Georgetta Richardson Bouknight
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgetta Richardson Bouknight
AIKEN - Mrs. Georgetta Richardson Bouknight, age 76, widow of Dea. George Bouknight, II, of 46 Bouknight Rd., entered into eternal rest Saturday, September 19, 2020 at PruittHealth-Aiken. Funeral services will be held at Noon on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church, with Rev. Phinice Young, Pastor. Burial will follow in the Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Bouknight will lie in state at the church from 11 AM until the hour of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, and her daughter, Elaine Carter, while leaving to cherish many memories; two daughters, Janice M. Bouknight and Teresa A. Hallingquest (Arnez); a brother, Lonnie Richardson, Sr.; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Due to Covid-19 precautions, a mask is required. Friends may call Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123 on Wednesday from 4-7 PM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Sep. 20 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved