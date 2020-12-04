Georgia M. Gary

AIKEN - Mrs. Georgia M. Gary, age 83, left her earthly life on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 2 PM Sunday December 6, 2020 at Jordan Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Skyland Farm Rd., Williston, SC, with Rev. David Bryant, Pastor. Georgia was born on October 31, 1937, the daughter of Fred and Pearl Simmons Smith. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Lucy Williams, Annie Pearl Key, and Fairy Mays; and six brothers, James A. Smith, Joe Smith, Johnny Smith, Dan Smith, Charlie Smith, and Lillard Smith; while leaving to cherish her memory; daughter, Kathy Gary Pugh; two sons, Thomas W. Gary and Jeffrey A. Gary; grandchildren, Bryant Gary and Shawna Gary; great-grandchildren, Tariq Gary, Ahmar Gary, and Bryant A. Gary Jr.; other relatives and loving friends. She was a faithful church member until her health began to fail. Georgia served the community as a caregiver. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a true Christian lady who showed dedication and unselfish love to her family and many friends. Georgia was a retiree of Fiberglass Plant. Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St. SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803-649-6123, Saturday from 6-8 PM.



