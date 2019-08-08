Georgiana Moxley
Warrenville - Georgiana Vallery Moxley, age 65, beloved wife of the late William Roy Moxley, entered into rest on Sunday August 4th, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her sons, Joey (Carol) Moxley, Clarence Moxley; daughters, Tiffany (Mickey) Slaven, Bessie (Jesse) Possee, Stephanie Campbell, Sylvia Mitchell, Tonya Wylds; brothers, Henry (Sharon) Vallery, Earl (Paula) Vallery, George (Joanne) Vallery; sisters, Rita (Ray) Baudreaux, Brenda (Raymond) Bailey, Geraldine (Roy) Belt; twenty grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and a lot of nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Eva Tussin Vallery; and sons, Shawn M. Vallery, Timothy A. Moxley, Sr.. Ms. Moxley was born in Arabie, La., and moved to SC in 1976 where she met her husband and started a family. Janet was full of life and always had a smile on her face, no matter what. Her greatest accomplishment was her children and she leaves behind a lot of beautiful memories. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday August 9th, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Hanna officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Langley Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, August 8th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Blake Slaven, Bryson Slaven, Matthew Campbell, Timothy Moxley, Jr., Jeremy Moxley, Kevin Campbell and Chris Stephenson. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 8, 2019