Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgiana Moxley. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Georgiana Moxley

Warrenville - Georgiana Vallery Moxley, age 65, beloved wife of the late William Roy Moxley, entered into rest on Sunday August 4th, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her sons, Joey (Carol) Moxley, Clarence Moxley; daughters, Tiffany (Mickey) Slaven, Bessie (Jesse) Possee, Stephanie Campbell, Sylvia Mitchell, Tonya Wylds; brothers, Henry (Sharon) Vallery, Earl (Paula) Vallery, George (Joanne) Vallery; sisters, Rita (Ray) Baudreaux, Brenda (Raymond) Bailey, Geraldine (Roy) Belt; twenty grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and a lot of nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Eva Tussin Vallery; and sons, Shawn M. Vallery, Timothy A. Moxley, Sr.. Ms. Moxley was born in Arabie, La., and moved to SC in 1976 where she met her husband and started a family. Janet was full of life and always had a smile on her face, no matter what. Her greatest accomplishment was her children and she leaves behind a lot of beautiful memories. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday August 9th, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Hanna officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Langley Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, August 8th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Blake Slaven, Bryson Slaven, Matthew Campbell, Timothy Moxley, Jr., Jeremy Moxley, Kevin Campbell and Chris Stephenson. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at



Georgiana MoxleyWarrenville - Georgiana Vallery Moxley, age 65, beloved wife of the late William Roy Moxley, entered into rest on Sunday August 4th, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her sons, Joey (Carol) Moxley, Clarence Moxley; daughters, Tiffany (Mickey) Slaven, Bessie (Jesse) Possee, Stephanie Campbell, Sylvia Mitchell, Tonya Wylds; brothers, Henry (Sharon) Vallery, Earl (Paula) Vallery, George (Joanne) Vallery; sisters, Rita (Ray) Baudreaux, Brenda (Raymond) Bailey, Geraldine (Roy) Belt; twenty grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and a lot of nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Eva Tussin Vallery; and sons, Shawn M. Vallery, Timothy A. Moxley, Sr.. Ms. Moxley was born in Arabie, La., and moved to SC in 1976 where she met her husband and started a family. Janet was full of life and always had a smile on her face, no matter what. Her greatest accomplishment was her children and she leaves behind a lot of beautiful memories. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday August 9th, 2019 at 12 o'clock noon in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Hanna officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the Langley Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, August 8th, 2019 from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Blake Slaven, Bryson Slaven, Matthew Campbell, Timothy Moxley, Jr., Jeremy Moxley, Kevin Campbell and Chris Stephenson. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements. To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close