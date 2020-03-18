|
Gerald Graham
Aiken - Age 74, entered into rest on Mon., March 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Thurs., March 19, 2020 at Mt. Anna Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Jerry Corbett officiating. Public viewing will be held on today from 3PM-7PM at the funeral home. Friends may call his residence, 1612 N. Carolina Ave., Aiken. MILLER'S FUNERAL HOME, 136 KERSHAW ST., SE, AIKEN - (803) 649-2055 - www.millersfuneralhome.net
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Mar. 18, 2020