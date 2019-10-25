Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Jerry Garman. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 924 Hayne Ave. Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-642-3456 Calling hours 2:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church Memorial service 3:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church 2724 Whiskey Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald "Jerry" Garman

AIKEN - On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, Gerald Paul "Jerry" Garman, loving husband and father of three children, passed away in his sleep at age 79.

Jerry was born on October 21, 1940 in Akron, OH to Paul and Thelma Garman. His family brought Jerry as a teenager to South Florida in 1954, where he lived in Miami and Homestead for the next 55 years. On August 26, 1961, he married Jean Anne O'Neill and together they raised two sons, Denis & Gary, and a daughter, Kathy. In 2008, Jerry and his wife Jean retired to Aiken, South Carolina where he enjoyed his retirement, friends and the occasional Aiken High School football game.

Jerry was known for his great sense of humor, his passion for football which started at Miami Senior High School where he played, and his love of learning, his friends and, especially, his family.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Paul, his mother, Thelma, his brother, Larry and his step-brothers Frank & Ricky Bruegger. He is survived by his wife Jean, his three children, Denis (Amy), Gary (Patsy) and Kathy Notarantonio, grandchildren Derek, Michael, Jessica, Sofia and Nick, and great-grandchildren Cameron & William along with his sister Darlene Green (Jim) and his sisters-in-law, Harriett and Lisa Bruegger.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26 at Trinity United Methodist Church on 2724 Whiskey Road at 3:00 PM. The family will receive friends at the church an hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Aiken Mended Hearts #294, 1031 Blackheath Court, Aiken, SC 29803.

