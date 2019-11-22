Gerald "Jerry Don" Storey
NEW HOLLAND - Gerald Donald "Jerry Don" Storey, 75, entered into rest Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Gerald is husband of Judy Quattlebaum Storey. They have been married fifty-one years. He is the father of Keith Storey and grandfather of Jarrod Storey. Gerald is the son of the late Gyles Leslie Storey, Sr. and the late Annie Mae Jones Storey. He is the brother of the late Gyles L. Storey, Jr., William "Bill" Storey, Virginia "Ginny" Leitner.
Gerald is a member of New Holland Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the S. C. Army Reserve. Gerald loved his family and all things outdoors; hunting, fishing, gardening and farming especially.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 23rd from 1 to 2:30 pm in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Service Celebrating the life of Gerald will follow at 3 pm with Scott Leitner ministering. Burial will be in the New Holland Cemetery.
Condolences to the Storey family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019