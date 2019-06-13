Gilbert Vance
Aiken - Gilbert H. Vance, age 77, of Aiken, S.C., loving husband for twenty-four precious years to Ruth Lusk Losier Vance and son of the late Taylor Vance and the late Blanche South Vance, entered into rest at Aiken Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Gilbert Todd (Lisa) Vance, Craig Losier and Kirk Losier; a daughter, Julie (Evan) Groner; a sister, Phyllis (Clayton) Fletcher; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee but has spent most of his life in Aiken County, S.C. He was a retired Product Engineer with Owens-Corning Fiberglas Plant in Aiken, S.C. He was a faithful and active member of St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville, S.C., having taught the Archie Dodgen Sunday School Class, was a former Church Council Member, a member and past President of the Lutheran Men in Mission and an Officer with the Western Conference Men in Mission. He was a member, past secretary and treasurer of the Gideons International Aiken County West Camp and was a member of the Aiken Friday morning Prayer Group. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also looked forward to the annual family beach trip, and he enjoyed playing golf. A man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family, many friends and all whose lives he touched during the 77 precious years that God granted him on this earth. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening, June 14th from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM. A service, celebrating his life, will be held at St. James Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Barry T. Antley officiating. The interment will follow the service at Southlawn Cemetery in Aiken, S.C. The Archie Dodgen Sunday School Class, the Gideons Aiken West Camp and the Aiken Friday morning Prayer Group will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Memorials, in Gilbert's honor, may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 200 Laurel Dr., Graniteville, S.C. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements. You can visit the online guest register at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 13, 2019