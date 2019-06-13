Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilbert Vance. View Sign Service Information Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 (803)-663-3131 Visitation 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM Napier Funeral Home 315 Main St. Graniteville , SC 29829 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. James Lutheran Church 200 Laurel Dr. Graniteville , SC View Map Interment Following Services Southlawn Cemetery Aiken , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gilbert Vance

Aiken - Gilbert H. Vance, age 77, of Aiken, S.C., loving husband for twenty-four precious years to Ruth Lusk Losier Vance and son of the late Taylor Vance and the late Blanche South Vance, entered into rest at Aiken Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Gilbert Todd (Lisa) Vance, Craig Losier and Kirk Losier; a daughter, Julie (Evan) Groner; a sister, Phyllis (Clayton) Fletcher; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee but has spent most of his life in Aiken County, S.C. He was a retired Product Engineer with Owens-Corning Fiberglas Plant in Aiken, S.C. He was a faithful and active member of St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville, S.C., having taught the Archie Dodgen Sunday School Class, was a former Church Council Member, a member and past President of the Lutheran Men in Mission and an Officer with the Western Conference Men in Mission. He was a member, past secretary and treasurer of the Gideons International Aiken County West Camp and was a member of the Aiken Friday morning Prayer Group. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also looked forward to the annual family beach trip, and he enjoyed playing golf. A man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family, many friends and all whose lives he touched during the 77 precious years that God granted him on this earth. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening, June 14th from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM. A service, celebrating his life, will be held at St. James Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Barry T. Antley officiating. The interment will follow the service at Southlawn Cemetery in Aiken, S.C. The Archie Dodgen Sunday School Class, the Gideons Aiken West Camp and the Aiken Friday morning Prayer Group will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Memorials, in Gilbert's honor, may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 200 Laurel Dr., Graniteville, S.C. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements. You can visit the online guest register at

Gilbert VanceAiken - Gilbert H. Vance, age 77, of Aiken, S.C., loving husband for twenty-four precious years to Ruth Lusk Losier Vance and son of the late Taylor Vance and the late Blanche South Vance, entered into rest at Aiken Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Gilbert Todd (Lisa) Vance, Craig Losier and Kirk Losier; a daughter, Julie (Evan) Groner; a sister, Phyllis (Clayton) Fletcher; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was born in Johnson City, Tennessee but has spent most of his life in Aiken County, S.C. He was a retired Product Engineer with Owens-Corning Fiberglas Plant in Aiken, S.C. He was a faithful and active member of St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville, S.C., having taught the Archie Dodgen Sunday School Class, was a former Church Council Member, a member and past President of the Lutheran Men in Mission and an Officer with the Western Conference Men in Mission. He was a member, past secretary and treasurer of the Gideons International Aiken County West Camp and was a member of the Aiken Friday morning Prayer Group. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also looked forward to the annual family beach trip, and he enjoyed playing golf. A man of his caliber shall be greatly missed by his family, many friends and all whose lives he touched during the 77 precious years that God granted him on this earth. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening, June 14th from 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM. A service, celebrating his life, will be held at St. James Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Barry T. Antley officiating. The interment will follow the service at Southlawn Cemetery in Aiken, S.C. The Archie Dodgen Sunday School Class, the Gideons Aiken West Camp and the Aiken Friday morning Prayer Group will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Memorials, in Gilbert's honor, may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 200 Laurel Dr., Graniteville, S.C. Napier Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements. You can visit the online guest register at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close