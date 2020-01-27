|
Gladys (Benton) Gibbons
AIKEN - Mrs. Gladys Benton Gibbons, 87, of Aiken, SC, wife of sixty-nine and one half years to the late CW4 James Roy Gibbons, United States Army Retired, entered into rest on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Born in Charleston, SC and a resident of Aiken County, SC, since 1952, she was a daughter of the late John Roscoe and Gladys Eulalee Jackson Benton. She was a member of Town Creek Baptist Church, where she was a longtime choir member. Miss Gladys enjoyed gardening and being with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed birds and was known for chasing squirrels away from her bird feeder.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include her children and their spouses, James R. Gibbons, David and Adena Gibbons, Pat and Teresa Gibbons, Ken and Amy Gibbons and Jackie and Sam Wilkinson, daughter-in-law, Kay Gibbons, siblings, Virginia Mock and Doug Benton, sixteen grandchildren and their spouses and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Also preceding Gladys in death were a son, John A. Gibbons and a sister, Joan Reed.
The family will greet friends on Monday, January 27, 2020, beginning at 1 o'clock at Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Pastor Eddie Grant will officiate. Interment will follow in Southlawn Cemetery, Aiken, SC. Pallbearers will be Brad Browning, Richie Gibbons, Matt Gibbons, Brian Gibbons, Kevin Gibbons and Mark Chestang.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5, 2020