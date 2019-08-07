Gladys 'Katheryn' Couch
AIKEN - Gladys "Katheryn" Moyer Couch, age 97, entered into rest Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her beloved family.
Mrs. Couch was born April 25, 1922 in Johnston, SC to the late Heyward and Onie Ripley Moyer. She grew up in the area and moved to Boston, Massachusetts in 1961, and moved back to the local area after the passing of her husband in the 1980's. She was a homemaker and loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Couch was preceded in death by her husband, Alexander B. Couch; and four sons, Heyward, Albert, Donald, and Haskell Couch.
Survivors include three daughters, Gladys Trudy Askew, Massachusetts, Jane Williamson (Jimmie), Aiken, SC and Barbara Olson, Aiken, SC; a son, Walter Couch (Jennifer), Massachusetts; two brothers, James Moyer (Pansey), Aiken, SC and Alton Moyer (Maggie), Hilton Head Island, SC; and multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at George Funeral Home in downtown Aiken.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, August 12, 2019 in The George Funeral Chapel with Chaplin Linda Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Langley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Kindred Hospice, 35 Varden Dr Ste A, Aiken, SC 29803, for the excellent care shown to Mrs. Couch.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Couch family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 7, 2019