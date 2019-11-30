Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Hammond Reel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



EDGEFIELD - Mrs. Gladys Hammond Reel, 86, of Bausket St., wife of the late John Lake Reel, passed away November 27, 2019 at Edgefield County Hospital.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday Dec. 1, 2019 at 2 P.M. at Edgefield First Baptist Church with burial in Peace Haven Baptist Church Cemetery in Edgefield.

Mrs. Reel was a native Edgefield County and was the daughter of the late Jack and Ruby Miller Hammond. She was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church and had worked for the Edgefield Medical Clinic and for Dr. Hugh Morgan at his office in Johnston.

Survivors include 3 Daughters- Sandra (Billy) Lynn, Jan (Stuart) Satterfield, Kathy (Mike) Blazer; 1 Sister- Katherine H. Mathis; 8 Grandchildren- Mary Hannah Lynn, Davidson Lynn, John Paul Lynn, Wayne (Kat) Satterfield, Sam Satterfield, Brannen (Ashley) Blazer, Katherine Blazer, Caleb Blazer.

Pallbearers will be Grandsons.

Memorials may be made to the Edgefield First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 624 Edgefield, S.C. 29824 or to the .

The family will receive friends at the home on Bausket St. Saturday from 4 to 7 P.M.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

