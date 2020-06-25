Gladys McNeil

Trenton - Mrs. Gladys McNeil , 84, wife of the late Robert (Bob) McNeil entered into rest June 20, 2020. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date.

Mrs. McNeil was a native of Barnard, Vermont, having made Trenton her home for the past 30 plus years. Mrs. McNeil retired from PSI with 20 plus years of service, then worked her dream job at Santa's Land in Cherokee, NC. She was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir, she served as a member of the WMU, Sunday School Teacher, Kitchen Committee, she also loved working with the children serving with the Children's Church, Nursery and Vacation Bible School. Gladys also served with the Edgefield Baptist Association working with different missionary activities that included Prison Ministry, Mission Dolls, Churches Changing Communities, Edgefield Baptist Association Prayer Committee, and Hispanic Missions. She was also a previous member of the Belvedere/North Augusta Rescue Squad.

Survivors include two daughters: Melanie Cooper (Matt), Michele Smith (Rob); three sons: Tony Knowles (Debra), Chuck Miller (Beth), and George Knowles (Donna); Grandchildren: Melissa McElhaney, Michael Smith, Aaron Knowles, Joey Knowles, Chris Miller, Ashley LaCross, Nicole Adams, Danielle Cooper, Lindsey Norris, and Logan Smith; 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 720 Mount Zion Rd, Trenton, SC 29847



