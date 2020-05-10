Gladys Morrow
Graniteville - Mrs. Gladys M. Morrow, 83, of Graniteville, SC, entered into rest on Thursday, May 7th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow Wilson (Woody) Morrow, her parents and her siblings, Novie Cleveland, Mary Bush, and Nancy Cleveland.
She was born in Columbiana, Ohio to the late George Kenneth and Evelyn Smith Cleveland. She retired as an administrative aid for M & M Printing.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Phillip Chuck Patton (Sheila), of Graniteville, SC, Mark Alan Patton (Mark Moeckel), of Aiken, SC, and Tammy LaRae Morrow, of Ruskin, Florida; her sister, Reba Foust, of Rolla, Missouri and her grandchildren: Steven Kenneth Lee, Emma Larae Lee, Ervin Moeckel, Angela Van Dyne and Nichole Hoch.
Please visit hatcherfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Mrs. Morrow's name to the American Parkinson Disease Association. www.apdaparkinson.org
A celebration of Gladys' life will be held as soon as is possible.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 10 to May 20, 2020.