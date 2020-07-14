Or Copy this URL to Share

Gladys Richardson Robinson

Aiken - Graveside services for Mrs. Gladys Richardson Robinson will be 11am Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Old Rosemary Baptist Church Cemetery, Montmorenci, with Rev. Douglas A. Slaughter, officiating. Viewing will be 3pm-6pm tomorrow at the funeral home.

Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Mary Webb, 656 Schroder St.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



