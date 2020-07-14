1/
Gladys Richardson Robinson
Gladys Richardson Robinson
Aiken - Graveside services for Mrs. Gladys Richardson Robinson will be 11am Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Old Rosemary Baptist Church Cemetery, Montmorenci, with Rev. Douglas A. Slaughter, officiating. Viewing will be 3pm-6pm tomorrow at the funeral home.
Family and friends may call the residence of her daughter, Mary Webb, 656 Schroder St.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
July 13, 2020
The family of Jeana Boone residing in Hampton Virginia send their deepest condolences to the Robinson family Stephan and David if there is anything we can do for you please let me know. Jeana, Courtney and Kisha.
Jeana V Boone
Acquaintance
