Gladys Robinson

AIKEN - Mrs. Gladys Richardson Robinson, 83, entered into rest July 12, 2020 at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mrs. Robinson was a member of Second Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Mary Webb, Aiken & Frances (Keith) Cain, Savannah,GA; one son, David (Charlotte) Robinson, Virginia Beach, VA; three sisters, Elizabeth (Herbert) Spann, Brenda (Charlile) Hamilton both of Aiken & Carolyn (Ollie) Thomas, Augusta, GA; three brothers, Johnny Richardson, Robert Richardson both of Aiken & Charles Richardson, North Augusta; 8 Grandchildren; 7 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

