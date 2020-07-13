1/
Gladys Robinson
Gladys Robinson
AIKEN - Mrs. Gladys Richardson Robinson, 83, entered into rest July 12, 2020 at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Robinson was a member of Second Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Webb, Aiken & Frances (Keith) Cain, Savannah,GA; one son, David (Charlotte) Robinson, Virginia Beach, VA; three sisters, Elizabeth (Herbert) Spann, Brenda (Charlile) Hamilton both of Aiken & Carolyn (Ollie) Thomas, Augusta, GA; three brothers, Johnny Richardson, Robert Richardson both of Aiken & Charles Richardson, North Augusta; 8 Grandchildren; 7 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 22, 2020.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
390 Beaufort St Ne
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 648-0134
