Gladys Simpkins
AIKEN - Mrs. Gladys Jenkins Simpkins, 81, of 346 Jehossee Dr, entered into rest May 20, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.
Mrs. Simpkins was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Johnston, SC.
Survivors include two daughters, Rev. Gladiola (Dr. Olen) Jessie, Warrenville and Joanne (Marion) Odom, Aiken; three sons, Charles Simpkins, Otis Carl Simpkins Jr, and Steven Kristopher (Daphne) Simpkins all of Aiken; one sister, Betty Ruth Washington, Johnston; 17 Grandchidren; 33 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 21 to May 27, 2020.
