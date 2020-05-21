Gladys Simpkins

AIKEN - Mrs. Gladys Jenkins Simpkins, 81, of 346 Jehossee Dr, entered into rest May 20, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements will be announced.

Mrs. Simpkins was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Johnston, SC.

Survivors include two daughters, Rev. Gladiola (Dr. Olen) Jessie, Warrenville and Joanne (Marion) Odom, Aiken; three sons, Charles Simpkins, Otis Carl Simpkins Jr, and Steven Kristopher (Daphne) Simpkins all of Aiken; one sister, Betty Ruth Washington, Johnston; 17 Grandchidren; 33 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134



