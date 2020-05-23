Gladys Simpkins
Gladys Simpkins
AIKEN - Graveside services for Mrs. Gladys Jenkins Simpkins will be 11am Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Johnston, with Dr. Olen Jessie officiating.
Family and friends may call her residence, 346 Jehossee Dr or the funeral home after 3pm Monday.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY
390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134

Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 23, 2020.
MAY
21
