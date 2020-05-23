Or Copy this URL to Share

Gladys Simpkins

AIKEN - Graveside services for Mrs. Gladys Jenkins Simpkins will be 11am Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Johnston, with Dr. Olen Jessie officiating.

Family and friends may call her residence, 346 Jehossee Dr or the funeral home after 3pm Monday.

G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY

390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803)648-0134



