Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn A. Knowles. View Sign Service Information George Funeral Home & Cremation Center 211 Park Avenue, SW Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6234 Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn A. Knowles

AIKEN - Glenn A Knowles, 79, of Aiken, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at his home.

Glenn was born December 28, 1939 in Orange, New Jersey to Howard and Marian (White) Knowles. He graduated from Mountain Lakes High School in 1958 and from Rutgers University in 1962, and after moving to Ohio for his job he joined the Ohio Army National Guard. Glenn spent his career as an industrial chemical salesman and manager traveling much of the East Coast. He was very active in his community, serving as Councilman and Deputy Mayor in Mountain Lakes, NJ, as co-chair of St Clare's Harvest Festival in Denville, NJ and as President of Life Long Learning at the University of South Carolina in Aiken where he was a resident for 16 years. Glenn had many hobbies including building and flying kites, especially at Ocean Isle Beach, NC where he vacationed with his family and friends for over 40 years. He enjoyed origami and boating and fishing in Canada and loved going to polo matches in Aiken. He read every word of the Wall Street Journal every day and would jump at the chance to talk to anyone about anything, always with a twinkle in his eye.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jean Knowles; three daughters, Laura Fultz, Karen Terrell (Richard) and Janet Groborchik (Gerold); four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Fultz, Chad Fultz, Grace Groborchik and Eli Groborchik; a brother, Rodney Knowles and his wife Barbara; a sister in law Sally Braun; along with six nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 22 at George Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Aiken-Augusta (Forces United), 701 Greene St Ste. 104, Augusta, GA 30901, First Tee of Aiken, 901 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC 29803, or a charity of your choosing.

The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Avenue SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy for the Knowles family may be left by visiting



Glenn A. KnowlesAIKEN - Glenn A Knowles, 79, of Aiken, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at his home.Glenn was born December 28, 1939 in Orange, New Jersey to Howard and Marian (White) Knowles. He graduated from Mountain Lakes High School in 1958 and from Rutgers University in 1962, and after moving to Ohio for his job he joined the Ohio Army National Guard. Glenn spent his career as an industrial chemical salesman and manager traveling much of the East Coast. He was very active in his community, serving as Councilman and Deputy Mayor in Mountain Lakes, NJ, as co-chair of St Clare's Harvest Festival in Denville, NJ and as President of Life Long Learning at the University of South Carolina in Aiken where he was a resident for 16 years. Glenn had many hobbies including building and flying kites, especially at Ocean Isle Beach, NC where he vacationed with his family and friends for over 40 years. He enjoyed origami and boating and fishing in Canada and loved going to polo matches in Aiken. He read every word of the Wall Street Journal every day and would jump at the chance to talk to anyone about anything, always with a twinkle in his eye.Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jean Knowles; three daughters, Laura Fultz, Karen Terrell (Richard) and Janet Groborchik (Gerold); four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Fultz, Chad Fultz, Grace Groborchik and Eli Groborchik; a brother, Rodney Knowles and his wife Barbara; a sister in law Sally Braun; along with six nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 22 at George Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Aiken-Augusta (Forces United), 701 Greene St Ste. 104, Augusta, GA 30901, First Tee of Aiken, 901 Houndslake Dr, Aiken, SC 29803, or a charity of your choosing.The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Avenue SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.Expressions of sympathy for the Knowles family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.