Rev. Glenn Jackson
AIKEN - Rev. Glenn Jackson, age 76, beloved husband to the late Barbara "Cookie" Chavis Jackson, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 26th, 2019 at The Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Edgefield, SC. He is survived by his son, Doug (Dawn) Jackson; daughter, Amy Dockins; sister, Margie (Walter) Moore; and grandchildren, Clinton (Hannah Grace) Jackson, Laurna Jackson, Blakely Dockins and Noah Dockins. In addition to his loving wife, he is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin A. and Alice Hawkins Jackson. Mr. Jackson worked for many years as an electrician for Owens Corning before being medically retired. He was an ordained minister of the Congregational Holiness Church and served as the Associate Pastor of the Aiken Congregational Holiness church for over twenty years. His life has been an example of the love of Christ and he is now enjoying his great reward. A funeral service celebrating his life will be held on Sunday December 1st, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Napier Funeral Home, with Rev. Greg Roberts and Pastor Jeffery Taylor officiating. The interment will immediately follow at the New Beginning Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery in Aiken, SC with Pastor Edward Hardee. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Clay Brown, Paul Hawkins, Martin Herron, Steve Chavis, Terry Chavis and Greg Roberts, Jr. If so desired, memorials may be made to Grace Pointe Church (Formally known as the Aiken Congregational Holiness Church) in his memory. Napier Funeral Home, Inc. 315 Main St. Graniteville, SC 29829, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
To send an expression of sympathy, you may visit the guestbook at www.napierfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019