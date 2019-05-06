Glenn "Anthony" Shaw
NEW ELLENTON - Glenn "Anthony" Shaw, age 56, entered into rest Friday, May 3, 2019.
Anthony was born June 3, 1962 in Augusta, GA to the late Daniel A. Shaw and the late Georgia M. Shaw. He was a life-long area resident. He worked for Goodman Chevrolet for 29 years where he was a master mechanic and service manager. He went on to purchase and operate his own repair shop, Anthony's Automotive. He will be remembered for his love of racing, fishing, country music, and repairing cars.
In addition to his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by a sister, Andrea Shaw.
Survivors include his brother, Roy Shaw (Gloria), New Ellenton, SC; and two step-sons, Bradley Stapleton (Sarah), New Ellenton, SC and James Stapleton (Ashley), Camden, SC.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Foreman Memorial Baptist Church. The Rev. Matt McAllister will officiate. Interment will be in Bethany Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday beginning at 11:00 AM until the hour of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Foreman Memorial Baptist Church, 207 Smith Ave, New Ellenton, SC 29809.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the Shaw family may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 6, 2019