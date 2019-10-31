Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Chavous Riley. View Sign Service Information Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home 126 Fairfield Street SE Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-649-6123 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home 126 Fairfield Street SE Aiken , SC 29801 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church 97 Dry Branch Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Riley

Aiken - Sister Gloria Chavous Riley passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Aiken County, SC on October 25, 1925, the youngest of eight children born to Golphin and Mahala Scott Chavous. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dea. Alvoyd Chavous, Dea. Buell Chavous, Dea. James O. Chavous, Sis. Edwena Wimberly, Sis. Christine Johnson, Sis. Susie Sims and Sis. Frances Massey.

At an early age, she joined the St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in 1938 and was baptized by Rev. R. W. Winn. She was the oldest member and the "Mother of the Church."

She was married to Dea. John (Jack) Riley on August 7, 1946. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an outgoing person who loved the Lord and her family, who loved her children and grandchildren for taking her fishing and to Atlanta Braves games.

She is survived by her two loving children, William Darryl Riley (Debra F.) and Donna R. Hatcher (Phillip); four grandchildren, Eric D. Riley, Julius E. Thompson, II, Nicole V. Riley and Jerimie A. Thompson; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Nona Cummings and Laura Riley; a brother-in-law, Murray Riley; two Godchildren, Shelia Henderson and Leroy A. Wimberly; devoted friends, Hattie Corley and Helen Stephens; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Zion Fair Missionary Baptist Church, 97 Dry Branch Rd. Viewing from 10 AM until the hour of service.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The Family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church.

Friends may call the residence or JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 on Friday from 3-4 PM.

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2019

