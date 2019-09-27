Gloria Lewis- Richardson
Aiken - Ms. Gloria Lewis Richardson, 71, of 934 Edgefield Ave. NW passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services to be announced by Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home. Survivors include five daughters, Gail Richardson, Ann Smith, Gloria M. Creech, Angelo Richardson and Carrie Richardson; one son, Larry Mobley. Friends may call the residence or the funeral home, 126 Fairfield St. SE., Aiken, SC 29801 @ 803-649-6123
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Sept. 27, 2019