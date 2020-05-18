Gloria Scott
SALLEY - MS. GLORIA SCOTT, 63 of 252 Jewelweed Road, Salley, South Carolina entered her heavenly home on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses, South Carolina.
The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
SALLEY - MS. GLORIA SCOTT, 63 of 252 Jewelweed Road, Salley, South Carolina entered her heavenly home on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses, South Carolina.
The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020.