Gloria Scott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria Scott
SALLEY - MS. GLORIA SCOTT, 63 of 252 Jewelweed Road, Salley, South Carolina entered her heavenly home on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses, South Carolina.
The family will also be receiving friends at the residence. Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jackson's Memorial Chapel - Neeses
6751 Savannah Highway
Neeses, SC 29107
(803) 247-3479
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved