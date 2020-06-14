Glynna Bachman Ferguson
1966 - 2020
Glynna Bachman Ferguson
AIKEN - Glynna Bachman Ferguson, age 53, entered into rest Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Glynna was born June 15, 1966 in Newark, Ohio to Barbara Freeman and the late Charles Ray Bachman.
Survivors, in addition to her mother Barbara Freeman of Aiken, SC, include her husband, Thompson "Eric" Ferguson, Aiken, SC; three daughters, Toshia Fuller of Newark, OH, Bobbi Vasquez of Raleigh, NC, and Jessica Barr of Newark, OH; 7 grandchildren; and two brothers, Mike Bachman (Kim) of Hanover, OH and Mark Bachman of Newark, OH.
No services will be held.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 14 to Jun. 24, 2020.
