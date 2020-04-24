|
Grace Alice (Roberts) Scott
Denver, CO - Former long-time Aiken resident Grace Alice (Roberts) Scott, wife of the late Walter B. Scott, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 21, at the age of 100. After making a life in Aiken for more than 40 years, beginning in 1954, Grace and husband Walt retired to Greenwood, SC, in 1995. After his death in 2006, she relocated to Denver, Colorado, to reside with her only surviving daughter Patricia (Scott) Miller and son-in-law Matthew Miller. Grace was a curious, charming, funny, and fun-loving centenarian until recent weeks when she suffered a series of strokes that ended her life.
Born August 24, 1919, in Berea, Kentucky, she was the youngest of 7 children born to Emma "Daisy" (Hodgson) Roberts of Chicago, and Joseph Pickett Roberts of Williamsfield, OH, later of Chicago. She witnessed incredible changes in the world during her lifetime, which began in Eastern Kentucky, where her father had taken a job at Berea College. When she was seven years old, the family relocated to Asheville, NC, where he worked as an engineer at the Biltmore Dairy. Grace had fond memories of her life there, attending Asheville public schools, despite the struggles of the Great Depression. While in high school, she and her family moved into a cottage on the grounds of Grove Park Inn, where her father was hired as the chief engineer. She graduated from Grace High School at the age of 15, as valedictorian of the class of 1935. She went on to earn a degree in Music Education from Berea College in 1940.
The following year, Grace married her college sweetheart, Walter Scott, who served in the Army Corps of Engineers after Pearl Harbor, and she returned to Grove Park Inn to reside with her parents after he was sent abroad. During those years, the inn was taken over by the State Department, closed to the public, and fenced in to hold high level German, Italian, and Japanese detainees, as well as to host State Department meetings attended, at least once, by President Roosevelt. She volunteered as a nurse's aid for the war effort and worked at a music store in downtown Asheville. On Walter's return, the couple resided in Nashville, TN, where he attended library school, Auburn and Montgomery, AL, where he held university librarian positions and their daughters, Barbara and Patricia, were born, and Wilmington, DE, where he was employed by Dupont as a technical librarian. The family finally landed in Aiken, SC, transferred there by Dupont, where Walt worked in the laboratory at the Savannah River Project. There they remained and made a wonderful life.
Grace and family were active members of St. John's United Methodist Church. She was a devoted mother, talented seamstress, avid quilter, and enthusiastic gardener, who enjoyed playing piano, singing in the church choir, reading, and giving her time to charitable causes. In the 1970s, she trained as a Vista Volunteer in Atlanta and worked on rural outreach for the Council on Aging in the Aiken County regional area. On Walter's retirement, they moved to Wesley Commons in Greenwood, SC, took Elder Hostel trips, haunted used bookshops, enjoyed regular retreats at St. Simon's Island, went birdwatching and visited family members across the country.
In Denver, after Walter's death in 2006, she readily adapted to her new home and was as generous as ever with her friendship, embracing the community there, forging new friendships, and "adopting" the Kresin family, with whom her daughter and husband share a special kinship. She deeply enriched their lives as she did everyone she met.
Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, and her beloved daughter Barbara, who was taken by Hodgkins Disease at the age 25, she is survived by her daughter Patricia, her sons-in-law Matthew and Jeff, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and their families. She will be dearly missed and forever in their memories.
A private Interment service will be held at graveside in Sunset Memory Gardens near Aiken as soon as travel arrangements can safely be made.
The family wants to express special thanks to the dedicated healthcare and hospice workers who served in their home, despite a global pandemic, to provide comfort, guidance, and support.
Donations may be made to charities that Grace regularly funded: , The Carter Center, UNICEF, The National WWII Museum, Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, or to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund at the WHO.
