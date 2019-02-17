Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Grace Barnes CaldwellNew Ellenton - Grace Barnes Caldwell, 87, widow of Edwin Breland Caldwell, Sr., passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.A native of Islandton, SC, Grace was a daughter of the late Oliver Plato and Pearl Varn Barnes. She lived in Aiken County since 1966 and spent her career as a grocer and was the co-owner of the New Ellenton Piggly Wiggly. Mrs. Caldwell was a member of Foreman Memorial Baptist Church for over 50 years.She is survived by her children, Edwin B. (Ponda) Caldwell, Jr., Inman, SC, Chuck Caldwell, Aiken, Pat (Dennis) Adams, Aiken; grandchildren, Mitchell (Tara) Caldwell, Eric (Sarah) Caldwell, Rusty (Krista) Caldwell, Bethanie (Alan) Teuton, Brian (Whitney) Adams; six great grandchildren; brother, Marion Edward (Ann) Barnes, Islandton, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Donna Rose Caldwell.The family will receive friends Thursday morning, February 21st beginning at 11 o'clock at Foreman Memorial Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at Noon with The Rev. Matt McAlister officiating. Interment will be at 4 o'clock in Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery, 2600 Confederate Hwy, Ehrhardt, SC 29081.In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Foreman Memorial Baptist Church, 207 Smith Ave., New Ellenton, SC or to Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Daniel Barnes, 7236 Moselle Rd., Islandton, SC 29929.SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 715 E. PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC 29803Visit the online guestbook at Funeral Home Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken

715 East Pine Log Road

Aiken , SC 29803

Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Feb. 17, 2019

