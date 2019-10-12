Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Mildred Roberts. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Grace Mildred Roberts

Aiken - Mrs. Grace Mildred Roberts, 98, of Aiken, SC peacefully entered into rest on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in the comfort of her home at Cumberland Village. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcy Ednace "Ed" Roberts, a son, Ednace Albert "Al" Roberts, Sr. and a grandson, Ednace Albert "Pat" Roberts, Jr.

Mrs. Roberts was born in Langley, SC to the late Albert Richard "Pat" and Pearl Lowe Ellenberg. She was a homemaker who first raised her three children then later reared three of her grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She dearly loved all children and they loved her back; anyone out in public with her knew that if a child wandered into range, she was going to be engaged with it. Mrs. Roberts was Volunteer of the Year in 2000 for her work with the Hitchcock Rehabilitation Center in Aiken. She was also an outstanding cook who presented "What's Cooking With Millie", a monthly event at Cumberland Village where she demonstrated how to prepare one of her specialty dishes from scratch and told corny jokes. She treasured the community at Cumberland and was usually in the middle of whatever activity was going on there.

Surviving are her children: Janet Gayle Pierce and Jeffrey Julian Roberts (Jacqueline), of Aiken, SC; a daughter-in-law, Marcia Norman Roberts, of Aiken, SC; grandchildren: Janet Roberts Sherrill (Rusty), Terri Pierce Clark, James Fred Pierce III, Kathy Pierce Griffith and Courtney Pierce Roark; great-grandchildren: Michael Pierce, Matthew Pierce, Tyler Clark, Patrick Clark, Christina Griffith and Grace Griffith and great-great-grandchildren: Kennedi and Kane Pierce.

A family service will take place to honor Mrs. Roberts' life shortly before a Celebration of Life begins at 4:00 on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Cumberland Village.

