Deepest Sympathy to Nancy & the entire Brown family. We were blessed to have found Dr.Brown as our veternarian for Bulldogs. He was not only an extraordinary veterinarian but also an amazing mentor in owning and breeding Bulldogs. Through out the years he shared so much of his knowledge with me, and taught me how to correct legs with wraps and therapy that now I'm able to help rescues across the country fix dogs legs & will continue to do in his honor. I will cherish all the memories we have with him. He was always available for me & I could always could count on him. He will be missed greatly & never forgotten. Sending BIG Bulldog hugs and kisses to the entire Brown family.

Melissa Brown