Greggory "Greg" Williams
Aiken - Mr. Greggory "Greg" Kenneth Williams, 41, of Aiken, SC, entered into rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Greg was born in Aiken, SC on March 25, 1979, a son of Kenneth A. Williams, III and Jacklyn M. Williams. He spent most of his life in Aiken where he was loved by so many. He was a loving son, brother, father, uncle, nephew and cousin.
Greg started his career in HVAC but was truly gifted in any type of mechanical repairs. He had a love for all animals but most specifically, Bucky, his newest fur friend. Most would remember Greg for his big hugs and willingness to help anyone. He had a love for photography. He loved capturing photos of people, beautiful creatures, flowers and sunsets that God created.
In addition to his parents, Greg is survived by his sister, Keyna Chapel (George), niece Madison Chapel, stepmother Cindy Williams, daughter Alexis Williams, son Greggory Williams, Jr (Hannah), grandson Oliver Williams, maternal grandfather, Ernest Wolf and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Jennifer Thebeau, stepfather Jeffrey Frommer, maternal grandmother, Lois Wolf, and paternal grandparents Mary Lewis and Kenneth A Williams, II.
Services will be private at the family's request.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent to FOTAS (Friends of the Animal Shelter) P.O. Box 2207 Aiken, SC 29802.
The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be
left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 17, 2020.