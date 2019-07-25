Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregory Kirk Moore. View Sign Service Information Johnson Funeral Home 661 ENGLISH RD Rocky Mount , NC 27804 (252)-937-8886 Memorial service 10:00 AM Johnson Funeral Home 661 English Rd. Rocky Mount , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gregory Kirk Moore

Rocky Mount - Gregory Kirk Moore, age 33 passed away June 28, 2019, he was born in Allentown, PA on January 11, 1986. At a young age his interest in electronics and computer gaming began. At Kutztown Area High School, he was a member of the cycling team and participated in centuries (100 mile rides), and graduated in 2004. He worked in organic fruit and vegetable farming and performed superlatively as an electrical engineer doing complex operations and projects within the national renowned nuclear facility: MOX in Aiken, SC. In 2014 Greg obtained his Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology from South Carolina University in Aiken. Most recently, Greg had become skilled in property management, repair (including plumbing and electrical work), and home construction. Simultaneously, Greg managed all the IT operations management of 5 homecare offices throughout the state of NC, doing whatever was required competently and skillfully.

Gregory loved animals, music, helping people, biking, electronics, fishing, swimming, walking, Charlie his dog, and maintaining a low carb diet. He was also an organ donor. Greg exhibited sensitivity and kindness to others and had a genuine, funny, tender, and charismatic soul whom many were fortunate to have known.

Survivors: Father Hamilton Moore Jr of Rocky Mount, NC, Mother Jodie Scharadin of Kutztown, PA and husband Charles Scharadin, Twin sisters Julie Schwarz of Robersonville, NC and Alyssa Kelly and husband Shawn Kelly of Effort, PA, brother Douglas Moore of Cary, NC, Aunt Ellen Moore and Uncle Chris Fredell of Juneau, AK, and good friend Juliette Lynn of Tampa, FL. Greg is dearly missed and was deeply loved.

Greg's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10 AM at Johnson Funeral Home at 661 English Rd. Rocky Mount, NC 27804. There will be some light refreshments afterwards.

Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting

Gregory Kirk MooreRocky Mount - Gregory Kirk Moore, age 33 passed away June 28, 2019, he was born in Allentown, PA on January 11, 1986. At a young age his interest in electronics and computer gaming began. At Kutztown Area High School, he was a member of the cycling team and participated in centuries (100 mile rides), and graduated in 2004. He worked in organic fruit and vegetable farming and performed superlatively as an electrical engineer doing complex operations and projects within the national renowned nuclear facility: MOX in Aiken, SC. In 2014 Greg obtained his Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology from South Carolina University in Aiken. Most recently, Greg had become skilled in property management, repair (including plumbing and electrical work), and home construction. Simultaneously, Greg managed all the IT operations management of 5 homecare offices throughout the state of NC, doing whatever was required competently and skillfully.Gregory loved animals, music, helping people, biking, electronics, fishing, swimming, walking, Charlie his dog, and maintaining a low carb diet. He was also an organ donor. Greg exhibited sensitivity and kindness to others and had a genuine, funny, tender, and charismatic soul whom many were fortunate to have known.Survivors: Father Hamilton Moore Jr of Rocky Mount, NC, Mother Jodie Scharadin of Kutztown, PA and husband Charles Scharadin, Twin sisters Julie Schwarz of Robersonville, NC and Alyssa Kelly and husband Shawn Kelly of Effort, PA, brother Douglas Moore of Cary, NC, Aunt Ellen Moore and Uncle Chris Fredell of Juneau, AK, and good friend Juliette Lynn of Tampa, FL. Greg is dearly missed and was deeply loved.Greg's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10 AM at Johnson Funeral Home at 661 English Rd. Rocky Mount, NC 27804. There will be some light refreshments afterwards.Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Aiken Standard Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Johnson Funeral Home Rocky Mount , NC (252) 937-8886