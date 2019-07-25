Gregory Kirk Moore
Rocky Mount - Gregory Kirk Moore, age 33 passed away June 28, 2019, he was born in Allentown, PA on January 11, 1986. At a young age his interest in electronics and computer gaming began. At Kutztown Area High School, he was a member of the cycling team and participated in centuries (100 mile rides), and graduated in 2004. He worked in organic fruit and vegetable farming and performed superlatively as an electrical engineer doing complex operations and projects within the national renowned nuclear facility: MOX in Aiken, SC. In 2014 Greg obtained his Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering Technology from South Carolina University in Aiken. Most recently, Greg had become skilled in property management, repair (including plumbing and electrical work), and home construction. Simultaneously, Greg managed all the IT operations management of 5 homecare offices throughout the state of NC, doing whatever was required competently and skillfully.
Gregory loved animals, music, helping people, biking, electronics, fishing, swimming, walking, Charlie his dog, and maintaining a low carb diet. He was also an organ donor. Greg exhibited sensitivity and kindness to others and had a genuine, funny, tender, and charismatic soul whom many were fortunate to have known.
Survivors: Father Hamilton Moore Jr of Rocky Mount, NC, Mother Jodie Scharadin of Kutztown, PA and husband Charles Scharadin, Twin sisters Julie Schwarz of Robersonville, NC and Alyssa Kelly and husband Shawn Kelly of Effort, PA, brother Douglas Moore of Cary, NC, Aunt Ellen Moore and Uncle Chris Fredell of Juneau, AK, and good friend Juliette Lynn of Tampa, FL. Greg is dearly missed and was deeply loved.
Greg's Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10 AM at Johnson Funeral Home at 661 English Rd. Rocky Mount, NC 27804. There will be some light refreshments afterwards.
