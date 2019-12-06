|
Gregory Lance Lampley
WAYCROSS, GA - On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Mr. Gregory Lance Lampley passed away in Waycross, Georgia.
Gregory was born in Brundidge, Alabama and raised in St. Petersburg, Florida by his parents, Reverend Lewis C. Lampley and Mrs. Geraldine Lampley. As a child he was a member of Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church. He was educated in the Pinellas County school system and attended Florida A & M University in Tallahassee, Florida.
Gregory was known as an excellent athlete in his youth, had a great sense of humor and possessed a keen ability to tell captivating stories that he would share with all he met. He loved life, had a giving spirit and was dedicated to his family. Greg had a successful career as a skilled butcher in St. Petersburg and Aiken, SC before his retirement.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Siouxniquia Lampley Lewis (Donrico) of Waycross, GA; four grandchildren; a great grandchild; his parents; eight siblings and a host of beloved nieces, nephews and other family members.
A home going service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 pm in the chapel at Music Funeral Home in Waycross, Georgia.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 18, 2019