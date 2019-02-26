Gregory Neil Smith Sr.

Gregory Neil Smith, Sr.
NORTH AUGUSTA - Gregory Neil Smith, Sr, 79, passed away peacefully February 21, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
Memorial services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 from Advent Lutheran Church, Augusta, GA.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
