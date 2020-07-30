Greta Haynes Marozas
AIKEN - Greta Haynes Marozas passed into the loving arms of Jesus on July 28, 2020, due to complications following a hip surgery.
Greta was born on April 17, 1937, in Old Fort, NC. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Roy C. Marozas. She was the love of his life. He was her rock. His strength carried her through her battle with Parkinson's Disease, and his loving care allowed her family time with her we may not otherwise have had. We are forever grateful. She always put her family first and worried about each of us every single day of her life. She had a way of making people feel perfect just the way they were, and everyone who met her was warmed by her heart. She was not crazy about going saltwater fishing but she faithfully served as First Mate On Roy's Joy, fishing out of Fripp Island for over 20 years. She did enjoy reeling in the fish.
Greta retired from State Farm Insurance Company after 18 years of service as the State Farm Clearwater Claims Service Assistant. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Aiken. Always trying to help others, she participated in many studies to further advances in Parkinson's research and volunteered with Aiken Mended Hearts.
Greta is survived by the love of her life, husband Roy C. Marozas, son Marvin F. Marozas (Anne Marie), daughter Cheryl M. Jackson (Kim), daughter Lynda M. Blystone (Marvin); her grandchildren Michael Marozas (Elizabeth), Jason Marozas and Kimberly Jackson; and great-grandson, Ethan Marozas; sister Betty Haynes (Rod), and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Oliver and Willie-Mae Watkins Haynes, brothers Dr. Preston Haynes (Patsy) Alton Haynes (Harriet), sister Rita Haynes and grandson Derrick Moseley.
A private funeral service will be held Sunday afternoon, August 2, 2020 at 1 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens. The funeral service and interment will be livestreamed on the Shellhouse Rivers Facebook page at (https://www.facebook.com/srfhandsfh
).
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the CSRA Parkinson's Support Group of Grovetown GA and Hugs for Horses Therapeutic Riding Of Georgetown, South Carolina.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com