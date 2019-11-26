Gwen Roberts Sharp
Aiken - Gwen Roberts Sharp, MD, passed away peacefully at Pruitt Health November 12, 2019. Born in Brookville, PA, she made her final home in Aiken, SC. She is preceded in death by husband of 56 years, Dr. James V. (Kits) Sharp, sisters Marjorie L. Roberts Schoepfle Lease and Norma Jean Roberts Fry. She is survived by children Sally Sharp Paulissen (Chris) of Aiken, SC, Jim Sharp of Austin, TX, Molly Sharp of Aiken, SC, and Annie Sharp Dahmen (John) of Fredericksburg, VA; four grandchildren, Zachary Paulissen of Aiken, Jordan Dahmen (Taylor) of Ashburn, VA, Carleigh Dahmen and James Dahmen of Fredericksburg, VA; great granddaughter Charlotte Dahmen. She is also survived by her brother Thomas Jordan Roberts (Pat) of Aiken and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at St Johns United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. NW, Aiken, SC 29801 on Wednesday November 27, 2019. Memorials may be made to: Florida United Methodist Children's Home, , Heifer International, or the . COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 4, 2019