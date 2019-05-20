H. John Phillips
WILLISTON - Funeral Services for Horace John Phillips, 49, of Williston, S.C. will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Montmorenci with the Reverend Steve Cheek officiating. The family will receive friends from six until eight p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston. John passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Survivors include his brothers Edwin (Marie) Phillips and Karl (Lisa) Phillips all of Williston; step-sisters Misty (Carlos) Gartrell of Augusta, Ga.; GiGi Mayes; nieces and nephews Corey (Jina Scott) Phillips, Crystal (James) Brison, Antonio Phillips, Alissa Lily Gartrell, Brittany Nichole Phillips, Khris Grady Phillips; his aunt Gail Cochran who help raise him after the passing of his mother and a dear cousin who loved him, Ann Leaphart; aunts and uncle Faye, Kaye and Thomas Youngblood.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 20, 2019