Harold Pierre Gauthier
AIKEN - Harold Pierre Gauthier, 73, passed away Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center from a continued illness.
He leaves behind his spouse, Charlene (Smoak) Gauthier; his daughter, Jeanette Fritz; Grandchildren, Trevor Fritz and Mrs. Cody White (Desiree); and a great granddaughter, Ava Marie White; surviving siblings, James Gauthier, Stephen Gauthier, Gwendolyn Gonzalez, Richard Gauthier, Kathryn Kinalidis, Anita Vlk Smith and Gregory Gauthier; plus a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Pierre was born August 5, 1946 in Alexandria, Louisiana, one of 11 siblings. He retired from Bechtel at the Savannah River Site as a Chemical Engineer for over 25 years and also worked for H&R Block in Aiken for the last 7 years.
He was a devout Catholic and a communicant at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aiken, SC. Pierre was known to many as a warm, kind and fun loving man who often-timed filled in as a surrogate grandfather to various children in the Aiken area; be it football, baseball, basketball, and volleyball, he was always the loudest cheerleader at the children's games. He enjoyed spending time with extended families and entertaining senior citizens. Pierre will forever be in our hearts.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave SW Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 22, 2020