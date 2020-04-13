Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Gauthier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Pierre Gauthier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Pierre Gauthier Obituary
Harold Pierre Gauthier
AIKEN - Harold Pierre Gauthier, 73, passed away Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center from a continued illness.
He leaves behind his spouse, Charlene (Smoak) Gauthier; his daughter, Jeanette Fritz; Grandchildren, Trevor Fritz and Mrs. Cody White (Desiree); and a great granddaughter, Ava Marie White; surviving siblings, James Gauthier, Stephen Gauthier, Gwendolyn Gonzalez, Richard Gauthier, Kathryn Kinalidis, Anita Vlk Smith and Gregory Gauthier; plus a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Pierre was born August 5, 1946 in Alexandria, Louisiana, one of 11 siblings. He retired from Bechtel at the Savannah River Site as a Chemical Engineer for over 25 years and also worked for H&R Block in Aiken for the last 7 years.
He was a devout Catholic and a communicant at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aiken, SC. Pierre was known to many as a warm, kind and fun loving man who often-timed filled in as a surrogate grandfather to various children in the Aiken area; be it football, baseball, basketball, and volleyball, he was always the loudest cheerleader at the children's games. He enjoyed spending time with extended families and entertaining senior citizens. Pierre will forever be in our hearts.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave SW Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting www.georgefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -