Harold Rodgers
RIDGE SPRING - Harold Rodgers, 87, of Ridge Spring, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, May 9, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery with military honors with Rev. Vollie Gibbs. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service in the fellowship hall. Active pallbearers are Kyle Matthews, Matt Schaub, Felton Sanders, Eric Rodgers, Lance Fallaw and Josh Soloman.
Mr. Rodgers was born in Wagener, SC son of the late L.A. and Cleo Fulmer Rodgers. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He retired from Kimberly Clark. He was a US Navy veteran. He was married to the late Katie Rodgers and his second wife the late Faye C. Rodgers.
Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Milton (Debra) Rodgers; daughter, Tilda (Terry) Rodgers; step children: Larry (Lisa) Turner and Deborah (Danny) Turner; sisters, Doris Bartley, Faye Outz and Mary Fallaw; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Alton Rodgers and sister, Iris Wise.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 164 Mt. Pleasant Road, Ridge Spring, SC 29129. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on May 8, 2019