Harrie D. Bradby

Gastonia, NC - On Sunday, January 27th, 1935, Ms. Harrie Dee Williams, was born. She departed this life on the evening of Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born to the late Pearl and Robert Williams of York, SC. Harrie Dee was the third of three (3) girls and two (2) boys born to the couple. Her siblings are: Ms. Mamie Dell Bradshaw of Cherryville, NC, Mr. Robert (Bob) Williams of Gastonia, NC, Mr. Benjamin (BJ) Williams of Gastonia, NC, and Ms. Dora Lee Moody (deceased).

Harrie Dee grew up around the Clover area, where she attended local elementary schools, and graduated from Roosevelt Senior High. She then attended St. Augustine's College in Raleigh and received a degree as a registered nurse. After her graduation, Harrie Dee married the late Sanford P. Bradby, of Aiken, SC, and the couple moved to the California area. Their union produced two (2) children. A daughter, Ms. Susan Bradby of Washington, DC, and a son Mr. Sanford P. Bradby (Evencia/wife) also of Rockville, Maryland.

At the untimely death of her husband (Sanford), Harrie Dee lived in Aiken, SC, with his parents the late Lelia & Sanford Bradby, Sr. Harrie Dee worked as a registered nurse at Aiken Hospital, and managed to attain the rank of head nurse before retiring years later.

While living in Aiken, Harrie Dee was a faithful member of the Cumberland AME Church. Years later, Harrie Dee would move to Gastonia, NC to be closer to her brothers, and sister. There she rejoined her family church (Mt. Harmony United Methodist Church). Harrie Dee also has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and dear friends that are too numerous to mention by name. However, the family would like to express their sincere gratitude, and thanks to everyone who expressed their heartfelt condolences!

Graveside services will be held 1 PM Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Jessamine Memorial Gardens, 625 Allison Street, Aiken, SC.

Friends may call JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 126 Fairfield Street, SE, Aiken, SC 29801, 803 649 6123 on Friday from 3-6 PM.



