Harriet Patrias Shallo
AIKEN - Harriet Patrias Shallo, of Aiken, SC passed away on May 22, 2020 after a brief illness due to long term complications from Multiple Sclerosis which she courageously coped with for over four decades.
Harriet is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Frank A. Shallo; two children, Hilary S. Thesmar (Alfred) of Falls Church, VA; and Christiaan D. Shallo (Cherie) of Palm Harbor, FL: and four grandchildren, Kalani and Makaio Shallo, and Elizabeth and Cooper Thesmar, who affectionately referred to her as Gorgeous instead of grandma. Harriet is also survived by two first cousins, Dale Patrias, New York, NY; and Karen Patrias, Montgomery Village, MD, who were like siblings since she was an only child.
Harriet was born April 26, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA, to Esther Ransom Patrias and Harry Ruldoph Patrias. She graduated from Penn Hills High School and Thiel College in Greenville, PA. She then earned her Master of Education degree from the University of Pittsburgh and specialized in business education. Harriet enjoyed preparing thousands of students to enter the business world working as a business education teacher in Pittsburgh, PA; New York, NY; Bellevue, WA; Aiken, SC; and Vienna, VA. She was a passionate volunteer with school activities, church, Stephen Ministries, hospice, the Aiken Junior Woman's Club, and Sand River Woman's Club. Harriet enjoyed playing Bridge in several leagues and groups in Aiken and loved visiting with her beloved friends at church, in her neighborhood, and her loyal and longtime friends from high school lovingly known as the "Penn Ten."
A private service will be held for family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity or one of Harriet's favorites: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Meals on Wheels through Aiken Senior Life Services, or St. John's United Methodist Church, Aiken, SC.
The Historic George Funeral Home, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting
www.georgefuneralhomes.com


Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from May 24 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Funeral Home & Cremation Center
211 Park Avenue, SW
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6234
