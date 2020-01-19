Home

Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Harriet Reynolds Obituary
Harriet Reynolds
Aiken - Mrs. Harriet Sydney Reynolds, 76, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.
Sydney was born in Richmond, VA, a daughter of the late Wilbur C. and Catherine Collier Wilson. She had been a resident of Aiken since 2006, and member of First Presbyterian Church of Aiken. She graduated from the Medical College Of Virginia- School of Physical Therapy and practiced as a therapist for the Sate of Maryland until her retirement in 1996.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Michael Reynolds; a brother, David C. (Susan) Wilson, Richmond, Va. and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Holly Shoaf-O'kula and the Reverend Dr. Brian Coulter officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be at 10:00 AM in Southlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. NW, Aiken, SC 29801.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Harriet's online guest book may be signed by visiting .shellhousefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2020
