Harriet Reynolds
Aiken - Mrs. Harriet Sydney Reynolds, 76, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020.
Sydney was born in Richmond, VA, a daughter of the late Wilbur C. and Catherine Collier Wilson. She had been a resident of Aiken since 2006, and member of First Presbyterian Church of Aiken. She graduated from the Medical College Of Virginia- School of Physical Therapy and practiced as a therapist for the Sate of Maryland until her retirement in 1996.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Michael Reynolds; a brother, David C. (Susan) Wilson, Richmond, Va. and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Holly Shoaf-O'kula and the Reverend Dr. Brian Coulter officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be at 10:00 AM in Southlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 224 Barnwell Ave. NW, Aiken, SC 29801.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2020