Aiken - Mrs. Harriette Jeanette Brown, 72, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019, after a strong-fought 4 year battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Mrs. Brown was born in Augusta, GA, a daughter of the late Pierce Leroy and Catherine Jones James. She was a former Paralegal and also a Flight Attendant for Delta Airlines.
She is survived by her daughter, Julia (Cory Herbst) Davis, Aiken; son, William (Pamela) Harris, Athens, AL; grandchildren, Amanda Blankenship, Matt Davis, and Abby Davis; great grandchildren, Jake Blankenship, Shelby Blankenship, and Sophie Blankenship; sisters, Lee Morgan, Virginia Seago, and Patricia Campbell; brothers, Ike James, Buddy James, and Sammy James; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Austin Brown, and a brother, Bobby Gene James.
Funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Aiken Community Theatre Youth Wing, P.O. Box 125 Aiken, SC 29802, or on their website,https://aikencommunitytheatre.org/donate/
