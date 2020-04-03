|
|
Harry B. Morris, Jr.
AIKEN - Harry B. Morris, Jr., 74, of Aiken, SC, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 unexpectedly at his home.
Born November 17, 1945, in Appling, GA, only son of the late Harry B. (Sr.) and Nadell Morris and husband of Colleen K. Morris. Harry worked as a lab technician for DuPont and Westinghouse for 29 years. He served during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Air Force and was a proud member of Cedar Creek Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Emory (Shelley) Morris, Wesley (Heather) Morris, and Chris Morris; two step-daughters and five grandchildren; a sister, Kathy Young (Kent) and 2 nieces.
Due to health concerns, a private service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation, 508 Hampton Street, Suite #200, Columbia, SC 29201.
