Harry Hastings Owens Jr.
Harry Hastings Owens, Jr.
New Ellenton - HARRY HASTINGS OWENS, JR., 72, husband of the late Patricia Annette James Owens, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence.
A native and life-long resident of Aiken County, Harry was a son of the late Harry Hastings and Alice Evelyn Hair Owens. He grew up in Old Ellenton then moved to Petticoat Junction before settling in New Ellenton. He retired from Westinghouse at the Savannah River Site and was a member of Green Pond Baptist Church.
Surviving are his children, Debra Haynes (Wilbur), Elizabeth City, NC, Robin Fields, North Augusta, Jacky Fields, Aiken, Tracy Owens (Karen), Aiken, Stacie Usry (Lyle), Aiken; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Esther Cope (Winford), Aiken and Isabelle Messer (Cornelius), Aiken.
A graveside service will be held Friday morning, August 28th at 10 o'clock in Green Pond Baptist Church Cemetery with The Rev. Al Branson officiating.
The family will greet friends in the cemetery following the service.
SHELLHOUSE - RIVERS FUNERAL HOME
715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC
Published in Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star from Aug. 26 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Green Pond Baptist Church Cemetery
