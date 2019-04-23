Harry Lincoln Duggan, Jr.
Aiken - A celebration of life service for Mr. Harry Lincoln Duggan, Jr. age 83 will be held 10:00 am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Lohr & Barb Funeral Home Chapel in Elkins, West Virginia with Rev. Dr. Basil Hensley officiating. Interment will follow in Elkins Memorial Gardens, Elkins, West Virginia. Mr. Duggan was a native of Damascus, MD, Mercersburg, PA, and had made Aiken his home for the past year. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to the late Mrs. Anna Mae Nestor Duggan and the son of the late Mr. Harry Lincoln Duggan, Sr. and the late Mrs. Nannie Mae Thomas Duggan. Mr. Duggan entered into rest Friday, April 19, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken, SC surrounded by his family. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a lineman with the C&P Telephone Company. In his retirement, he made exquisite handcrafted furniture for the entire family. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and gardening. Mr. Duggan was of the Presbyterian Faith and attended St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church, Aiken, SC. Survivors include two sons, Bradley T. (Jane) Duggan, Aiken, Jeffrey B. (Darlene) Duggan, Leesburg, FL; one sister, Carolyn ( Edsel V. ) Gordon, Kingsland, GA; a sister-in-law, Pat Nestor, Elkins, WV; Three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Mr. Duggan was predeceased by two brothers, DeWaine Duggan and Wesley R. Duggan. In Lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorials be made to the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, 1849 C Street, NW, Washington, DC 20240. A visitation with the family will take place one hour before service on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Lohr & Barb Funeral Home 120 First Street, Elkins, WV, 26241 COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC 29801, 803-648-7175 is in charge of local arrangements in AIken, SC. Please sign the online registry at:
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Apr. 23, 2019