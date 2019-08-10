|

Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Harvey Heath
Dillon - Mr. Harvey E. Heath born December 23, 1940 in Aiken County, S.C. to Redmon and Annie Busbee Heath, entered into rest Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at The Pines Nursing Home in Dillon, S.C. He is survived by four daughters: Vonda Kay (Allen) West of Achilles, VA, Linda "Becky" (William) Lane, Hollie Lee, Samantha Lee all of Latta, S.C.; brothers, Charles T. Sr. (Marie) Heath of Aiken, Redmond Q. (Frances) Heath of Aiken, Tommy (Dale) Moore and and Paul Moore both of Clearwater, S.C.; a brother-in-law, Rodney Wall of Chipley, FL; sisters, Shelvia Heath (Curtis) Beard of Aiken and Rosa Lee Heath Settle of Jay, FL; thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Doris Heath, Kay Frances Heath Wall, Celestine Heath Duncan and Mildred Heath Johnson; brothers, Stanford Heath and Jerry Moore. He was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from the U.S. Coast Guard. A graveside service, with full Military Honors, will be held at the Warrenville Cemetery, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Wes Holbrook officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM, at which time the procession will be leaving the funeral home to go to the cemetery for the service. The Pallbearers will be nephews, Scott Heath, Craig Heath, Todd Heath, Jeff Heath, Brent Heath, Derek Wall and Heath Woodward. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Veterans of Foreign Wars, 116 Midway Circle, Aiken, S.C. or the American Legion, Richmond Post 63, Augusta, Ga., where he was a faithful volunteer, before his disability, to the veterans in the Georgia Veterans Nursing Home. Napier Funeral Home Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. You can sign the online guest register atwww.napierfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on Aug. 10, 2019
