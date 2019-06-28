Harvey Lloyd McClelland, Jr.
AIKEN - Mr. Harvey Lloyd McClelland, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken, SC.
The Home Going Celebration for Mr. Harvey Lloyd McClelland, Jr. will be conducted on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 5032 Fellowship Rd., Williston, SC, with Reverend Dr. Joe F. Singleton officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation for Mr. McClelland will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM until the hour of service at the church.
Mr. McClelland leaves to cherish his memories; his wife; Lorraine McClelland of the home, three daughters; Christian (Ron) McClelland of Morrisville, NC, Valerie (John) Hunnicutt of Irmo, SC, and Haydeliz (Roberto) Sein of Aiken, SC, one son; Patrick McClelland of Dubai, two brothers; Ronald McClelland of Atlanta, GA, and Darrin McClelland of Detroit, MI, one uncle; Gilbert McClelland of Atlanta, GA, one aunt; Doris Michaux of Atlanta, GA, mother-in-law; Lourenia Bush of Aiken, SC, one brother-in-law; Dr. Gilbert Bush of AltaLoma, CA, eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends may call the residence of his wife Mrs. Lorraine McClelland 1724 Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC 29803 or Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. 13188 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853, (803) 266-7808.
http://www.simmonsfuneralhomeofwilliston.com
Published in The Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star on June 28, 2019