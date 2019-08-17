Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hasting Milland Holley. View Sign Service Information Cole Funeral Home 1544 University Pkwy Aiken , SC 29801 (803)-648-7175 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Believers Worship Center Hwy 421 Warrenville , SC View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Believers Worship Center Hwy 421 Warrenville , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hasting Milland Holley

Warrenville - A celebration of life service for Mr. Hasting Milland Holley age 64 will be held 4:00 pm Sunday August 18, 2019 at Believers Worship Center, Hwy 421, Warrenville, SC, with Pastor Chris Fulmer officiating. Interment will be private. Mr. Holley answered the call from Jesus on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Pruitt Health-Aiken. He was the son of the late Mr. Jasper B. Holley, Sr. and the late Mrs. Dorothy Franklin Holley. Mr. Holley was a born in Augusta, GA and was a life long resident of Aiken County, SC. He was a 1973 graduate of LBC High School and was employed at the Graniteville Company as a Sr. Maintenance Mechanic with 10 years of service. As a young man Mr. Holley enjoyed all outdoor sports which included hunting and fishing. He always enjoyed a good round of golf and was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan. Mr. Holley was a member of Believers Worship Center in Warrenville, SC. Survivors include his daughter, Heather (Chris) O'Rourke, Jacksonville, FL; two brothers, Jasper B. "Bo" Holley, Jr., Warrenville, Daniel P. "Danny" Holley, Johnston; one sister Melody Denise Cap, Issiquh, WA; his fiance' Judy Van Buren and her two sons, James, and Joshua Van Buren, Warrenville, SC who he thought of as his own. A special grandson, Henry Van Buren. Extended family, Gene Briggs. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that you perform and act of kindness to someone in need in his memory. A visitation with the family will be held at 3-4 pm Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the church. COLE FUNERAL HOME 1544 UNIVERSITY PARKWAY (118 BY PASS) AIKEN, SC, 29801. 803-648-7175. Please sign the online registry at:

www.colefuneralhomeinc.com



